Farmer dies after fall through outbuilding roof

It is understood that Lee Gilliland lost his life after falling through the roof of an outbuilding.

The Air Ambulance was despatched to the scene, but sadly Mr Gilliland passed away later at hospital.

Tributes are being paid online to Mr Gilliland from Greenogue Road, Dromore, Co Down.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A notice on Funeral Times said he was the dearly loved and devoted partner of Shirley, devoted father of Zoe and Samuel, cherished son of William and Eileen and dear brother of Graeme, Colin and Lynne.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

Donations, if desired, are for The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, C/O Robert J. Bready, Funeral Director, 22 Newry Road, Rathfriland, BT34 5AL. (Cheques made payable to Robert Bready).