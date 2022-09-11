Farmer dies after fall through outbuilding roof
A Co Down farmer who lost his life in a tragic accident yesterday (Saturday) has been described ‘the nicest, kindest soul’ who was ‘just the best.’
It is understood that Lee Gilliland lost his life after falling through the roof of an outbuilding.
The Air Ambulance was despatched to the scene, but sadly Mr Gilliland passed away later at hospital.
Tributes are being paid online to Mr Gilliland from Greenogue Road, Dromore, Co Down.
A notice on Funeral Times said he was the dearly loved and devoted partner of Shirley, devoted father of Zoe and Samuel, cherished son of William and Eileen and dear brother of Graeme, Colin and Lynne.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.
Donations, if desired, are for The Northern Ireland Air Ambulance, C/O Robert J. Bready, Funeral Director, 22 Newry Road, Rathfriland, BT34 5AL. (Cheques made payable to Robert Bready).
The Health and Safety Executive have been informed of the incident.