Farmer find £2,000 for offences after cattle identification inspection
A Co Armagh farmer has been fined £2,000 for offences following a cattle identification inspection.
Monday, 4th October 2021, 4:41 pm
Sam Young (47), Clare Road, Tandragee, Craigavon was convicted at Armagh Magistrates Court sitting in Newry Magistrates Court on 4th October 2021 of one charge of failure to notify the movement of six cattle onto his holding and one charge of using an ear tag to identify an animal which had been previously used to identify another animal.
Young pleaded guilty and was fined £2,000 plus £15 offender levy.
The case arose following a cattle identification inspection carried out by Officers from DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.