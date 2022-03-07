Farmer fined for transporting an animal that wasn’t fit for the journey

Mr William Robert Gordon McNiece (57), Crossdall Road, Middletown, Armagh pleaded guilty at Armagh Magistrates’ Court was fined £200 plus £15 offender levy.

The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinary (OV) Surgeon at an abattoir examined an animal presented by Mr McNiece.

The OV noted the animal had sustained a serious injury.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animal was euthanased as quickly as possible.

In the professional opinion of the OV, the injury was of a severe and painful nature from which it would not recover, and it should have been euthanased on farm to prevent further suffering.