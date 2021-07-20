Farmer fined £2,750 for eartag and movement offences

Patrick McVerry, of Tullyah Road, Belleeks, Newry was convicted at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday (19th July) of one charge of using an ear tag to identify an animal that had already been used to identify another animal, 24 charges of failure to notify the movement of animals onto his holding or the birth of said animals, 21 charges of failure to notify the movement of animals off his holding and nine charges of providing false information to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.