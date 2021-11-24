Farmer given community service for transporting unfit animal

William Ronald Armstrong (63) of Gorey Road, Cabragh, Dungannon was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court of one charge of transporting an animal that was not fit for the journey and one charge of transporting animals without an authorisation from the Competent Authority.

The case arose when a DAERA Official Veterinarian at an abattoir examined a cow presented by Armstrong. The animal was extremely emaciated and showed signs of weakness, in the opinion of the Veterinarian, the animal was unfit to be transported and was subjected to unnecessary and avoidable risk of injury during its transport to the abattoir.