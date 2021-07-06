Farmer given suspended sentence for causing unnecessary suffering to animals

Jason Pollock (42) of Manse Road in Portadown was today (Tuesday, 6th July) convicted at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court of one charge of causing unnecessary suffering, three charges of failure to comply with a duty imposed under the Welfare of Farmed Animals Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2012 and one charge of failure to dispose of an animal carcass.

Pollock pleaded guilty and received a five month custodial sentence suspended for three years in respect of the unnecessary suffering charge, he was disqualified from owning animals, keeping animals, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which that person is entitled to control or influence the way in which animals are being kept, from dealing in animals, from transporting animals, arranging the transport of animals for eight years and fined £2,500.

He received a two month custodial sentence suspended for three years in respect the animal by-product charge plus a £2,000 fine.

In respect of the three charges of failing to comply a duty imposed by the legislation he was fined £2,250.

In total he received £6750 in fines and £15 offender levy.