Farmer in court for failing to provide BVD samples
A Co Armagh farmer has been convicted of one charge of failure to provide a BVD sample from animals.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 8:33 am
Michael McVerry (49) of Tullyah Road in Belleeks, Newry was convicted on Monday at Newry Magistrates Court.
McVerry pleaded guilty and was fined £500 plus a £15 offender levy.
fl The case arose following the monitoring of compliance with the testing requirements of the Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) Eradication Scheme Order (NI) 2016, and subsequent enforcement action against those herds with large numbers of untested animals.