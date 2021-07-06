Farmer in court for removing cattle ear tags
A farmer has been fined £375 after being convicted of a number of offences in relation to cattle ear tags.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:10 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:12 pm
Rodney Robinson (55) of Cushenny Road in Portadown was convicted today (Tuesday, 6th July) at Craigavon Magistrates’ Court of two charges of removing, or causing or permitting the removal of an animal’s ear tag, one charge of failure to notify the death of a bovine animal and one charge of failure to keep a herd register.
Robinson was fined £375.
The case arose, as a result of Mr Robinson removing the ear tags of two of his cattle and a subsequent investigation by the Departments Welfare and Enforcement Branch (WEB).