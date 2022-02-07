Farmer in court on charges relating to emaciated cow

The case came to light when a cow belonging to Mr Cullen was transported to an abattoir in Northern Ireland for slaughter. The Official Veterinarian (OV) on duty at the abattoir stated that in their professional opinion the animal was emaciated with a very swollen lower right leg. The severe nature of the swelling, and the poor body condition of the animal showed that this condition had been long-standing and the cow was unfit for transport and caused unnecessary suffering.