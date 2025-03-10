Farmer sentenced at Dungannon Court

Ian Boyd, (56), of Pomeroy Road, Dungannon, was convicted today (10 March) at Dungannon Court of six charges in relation to offences under the Welfare of Animals Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and two charges under the Animal By-Products (Enforcement) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2015.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Boyd was convicted on four charges of failure, to ensure the needs of an animals were met; two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal; one charge of failure to comply with an animal by-product requirement and one charge of failure to dispose of an animal carcase.

Mr Boyd pleaded guilty and received six months imprisonment suspended for two years on the unnecessary suffering charges and was disqualified from keeping, owning, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which animals are kept, from transporting and arranging transport of all animals for eight years and was fined £500 plus £15 offender levy. He also received three months imprisonment suspended for two years for the failure to ensure the needs of animals were met and the disposal of animal carcase charges. The case was brought to the attention of DAERA following a complaint from a member of the public. DAERA officers visited the premises on numerous occasions between 7 February 2023 and 30 August 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During these inspections, the officers noted that animals were in poor condition, and some animals were ill or injured, as well as not having sufficient feed or water.

The Department gives high priority to the welfare of animals and operates a vigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance of regulatory requirements. (Pic: stock image)

Two animals were euthanised by the DAERA veterinary officer present as, in his veterinary opinion, they were suffering unnecessarily. The officer also discovered the decayed carcass of one bovine animal, which was not disposed properly, as required by the animal by-product regulations.