Farmer sentenced at Dungannon Court
Mr Boyd was convicted on four charges of failure, to ensure the needs of an animals were met; two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal; one charge of failure to comply with an animal by-product requirement and one charge of failure to dispose of an animal carcase.
Mr Boyd pleaded guilty and received six months imprisonment suspended for two years on the unnecessary suffering charges and was disqualified from keeping, owning, participating in keeping animals, being party to an arrangement under which animals are kept, from transporting and arranging transport of all animals for eight years and was fined £500 plus £15 offender levy. He also received three months imprisonment suspended for two years for the failure to ensure the needs of animals were met and the disposal of animal carcase charges. The case was brought to the attention of DAERA following a complaint from a member of the public. DAERA officers visited the premises on numerous occasions between 7 February 2023 and 30 August 2023.
During these inspections, the officers noted that animals were in poor condition, and some animals were ill or injured, as well as not having sufficient feed or water.
Two animals were euthanised by the DAERA veterinary officer present as, in his veterinary opinion, they were suffering unnecessarily. The officer also discovered the decayed carcass of one bovine animal, which was not disposed properly, as required by the animal by-product regulations.