Rural Crime Lead, Superintendent Johnston McDowell, said: “A notable cause for concern among rural communities across Northern Ireland, is the threat of criminals who tour the countryside on the lookout for opportunities to steal farming equipment and vehicles.“Those living in rural communities should not be complacent and I would encourage them to carry out a farm security stock check regularly to ensure their property and livestock are secure at all times.“The expense of stolen goods will only be exemplified by the rising cost of living that is affecting so many at present, and it’s imperative that time and consideration is taken to heighten security, particularly as the nights are drawing in.”Superintendent McDowell continued: “It’s so important for farmers to ask any unknown visitors to their property for identification before engaging with them as to what their visit entails. Visitors who are genuine, will not disagree with the ask, they will simply produce identification that verifies who they are and explain the purpose of their visit.

“If the visitor refuses to produce identification, please ask them to leave and contact Police immediately. Should intimidation or threats be made, the police can record the incident and escalate an investigation further.

“If you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact Police on 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“We want rural communities to understand that we take the issue of cold calling very seriously and that with their support in reporting these incidents, we can reduce this type of crime,” he added.

UFU deputy president, William Irvine, commented: “It’s extremely disturbing to learn that the Police Service of Northern Ireland have been receiving a high number of rural crime reports in recent weeks.

"Criminals are not only taking advantage of the darker nights, but they are calling to farms during the daytime posing as employees from agriculture firms.

"I cannot stress enough how important it is for farmers to be aware of farm visitors and to ask for ID when someone arrives unexpectedly."