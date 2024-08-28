Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland is asking farmers to remain vigilant and to source animals responsibly in response to the confirmation of Bluetongue Virus (BTV-3) in a sheep in Norfolk following an investigation of a clinical suspect case.

Bluetongue virus (BTV) is a notifiable exotic disease and is transmitted by midge bites. It affects cows, goats, sheep and camelids such as llamas.

The midges are most active between the months of April and November. There are currently no authorised vaccines available for this serotype of the virus (BTV-3).

BTV does not affect people or food safety. Meat and milk from infected animals are safe to eat and drink.

NI’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, said: “This confirmation in England is a stark reminder of the threat Bluetongue presents to Northern Ireland. Whilst this finding in Norfolk is disappointing it is not unexpected giving the rising level of disease across several countries in Europe. Bluetongue does not affect human health or food safety however an incursion to Northern Ireland would have a significant impact on livestock and the rural economy.

“I would like to remind all farmers of the importance of sourcing animals responsibly and ask that they maintain vigilance for signs of the disease reporting any suspicions to DAERA immediately.”

Suspect cases of BTV can be reported he DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or by contacting the local DAERA Direct Veterinary Office.

Farmers should also isolate suspect animals indoors.

Further information on BTV, including clinical signs and questions and answers can be obtained from the DAERA website: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/articles/bluetongue