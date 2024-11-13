Farmers affected by flooding to receive payments from £60m fund from next week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Farmers will receive payments from 21 November from the £60 million Farming Recovery Fund, the government confirmed today (13 November).

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 13,000 farmers were impacted by severe wet weather, including Storms Henk and Babet, between October and March last year, and will receive payments ranging from £2,895 - £25,000.

These payments will support land recovery measures, such as soil remediation, recultivation and the removal of any debris caused by flooding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rural Payments Agency (RPA) has issued letters to all eligible farmers with further details.

Farming Life news

Farmers have until 18 November to inform the RPA of any changes in circumstances before payments begin.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “I have asked for these payments to land with farmers affected by the severe wet weather last winter as quickly as possible.

“The £60 million fund is £10 million more than agreed by the previous government and means farmers can get the support they need to recover their land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“More broadly, this government is investing £2.4 billion into the farming budget next year – the largest ever directed at sustainable food production and nature’s recovery.”

The government has confirmed £2.4 billion for farming budget next year, with ELM schemes remaining at the centre of the offer for farmers and nature, with the Sustainable Farming Incentive, Countryside Stewardship Higher Tier and Landscape Recovery all continuing.

Alongside the £60 million Farming Recovery Fund, the government has also committed £208 million up to 2025-26 for the government’s biosecurity facilities at Weybridge to protect the nation from disease outbreaks that can threaten the farming industry and food security.

Today’s announcement comes at the same time as £50 million be distributed to internal drainage boards (IDBs), the public bodies responsible for managing water levels for agricultural and environmental needs in a particular area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to the announcement Country Land and Business Association (CLA) President Victoria Vyvyan said: “Internal drainage boards play a crucial role in water level management across the lowest lying 10% of England, and need this extra support so they can more precisely control water levels to prevent flooding, support food production, and protect the environment.

“Farming is at the sharp end of climate change, which is adding unpredictable business risk, and further reducing confidence across the industry. It is urgent that the government develops long-term, sustainable approaches that allow the sector to adapt to climate change while reducing the risks for downstream communities.

“Delays to the Farming Recovery Fund have added to the difficulties and volatility that farming is already facing. We are pleased the government will make payments swiftly now that the budget has been released.”