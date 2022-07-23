Farmers are urged to embrace new safety technologies

With fast moving technical development, machinery such as autonomous electric tractors, large spraying drones, and on-vehicle cameras that can monitor danger areas around Power Take Off (PTO) drives and remotely stop the machinery if someone get too close, will soon be commonplace on farms.

Camilla Mackey, head of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) Agri-Food Team and FSP member said: “The evolution of farm safety equipment is set to help make our farms much safer.

“The Farm Safety Partnership will continue to champion evolving safety technologies and highlight their benefits to farmers across Northern Ireland.

“While we look with optimism to the future, we must be mindful of the dangers that exist today.

“Our advice remains the same to farmers; guard machinery; plan and follow safe systems of working; and use the correct equipment for the job.”