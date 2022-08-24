Farmers asked to check outbuildings after much-loved family pet goes missing

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luna, a black Miniature Schnauzer, escaped after workmen accidentally opened a gate and let her out.

Luna’s owners have been searching for her since, and are asking local farmers to look inside any outbuildings in case the little dog has ventured inside to seek refuge.

The Callaghan family said: “We love her so much and have been searching everywhere for her.

“She was last seen in the Melmount/Belldoo area of Strabane.

“We are wondering whether she may have ventured onto farmland.

“She would not be at all aggressive so would not pose a danger to livestock, but we appreciate that a farmer might still she her as a risk.

“We are wondering whether perhaps she might have sought refuge in outbuildings, or perhaps someone has brought her in.”

The family have been in touch with the dog warden, police and a number of Facebook pet and community pages but, as yet, have not been able to locate Luna.

“We are really desperate to find her. The kids are, naturally, beside themselves,” they added.

A post on Lost and Found Pets Strabane details some of Luna’s movements from early yesterday morning.

The Miniature Schnauzer was spotted at O’Neills factory at 8.20am before she was captured on CCTV entering Belldoo at 8.24am.

Farmers are asked to check outbuildings for the missing dog

Belldoo residents are asked to check CCTV footage, while motorists in the area are urged to look at their dash cam footage for possible sightings of little Luna.

Luna could still be in the Belldoo/Laurel Drive area, or she may have exited onto the golf course and made her way in the direction of Sion Mills.