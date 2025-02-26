Farmers at the forefront of innovation: New support hub launched for ADOPT Fund

ADOPT (Accelerating Development of Practices and Technologies) is part of Defra’s Farming Innovation Programme, which since 2021 has run 21 competitions across a total of 270 projects, committing £139m of Defra funding and attracting £51m of private investment.

ADOPT is a new farmer-focused initiative, funded by Defra and delivered by Innovate UK, set to launch in April 2025.

Through a dedicated consortium running the Support Hub, the ADOPT fund provides farmer-led, smaller-scale innovation grants, for farmers, growers and farm businesses to trial new technology and methods on their farm.

ADOPT will empower farmers to trial, test, and adopt cutting-edge ideas, tools, and techniques that boost productivity, sustainability, and resilience.

ADAS, in partnership with the UK Agri-Tech Centre and the Soil Association, has been awarded the role of managing the ADOPT Support Hub—a centralised support system designed to help farmers, growers and foresters across England access ADOPT.

The Support Hub will provide expert assistance to help farmers navigate the process, connect with facilitators and share knowledge that benefits the wider sector.

ADOPT is designed to put practical on-farm experimentation and innovation directly in the hands of farmers.

ADOPT embraces a broad spectrum of innovations, including sustainable farming practices and practical solutions to immediate on-farm problems.

This is designed to complement the larger technological advances being driven under other innovation initiatives.

The fund prioritises accessibility and real-world impact, ensuring that farmers of all types, from small family operations to larger enterprises, can easily engage, test and scale solutions that work for them.

The initiative aims to empower farmers, cutting through complexity and making innovation work at the field level—driving profitable, resilient and sustainable agriculture across England.

Simplifying Access to Innovation for Farmers

“ADAS is delighted to be selected to lead this project,” said ADAS MD Jackie Evans. “We will bring our farm-focused expertise, supported by knowledge of practical innovation, to help farmers improve their businesses. Our own staff and consortium members already ‘think farmer’ and look forward to assisting applicants focus on what matters to them.”

Phil Bicknell, CEO at the UK Agri-Tech Centre, said: “We know that farmers are busy, and applying for funding can often feel overwhelming,

“The ADOPT Support Hub is here to provide straightforward, step-by-step support - whether it’s developing trial ideas, applying for funding or sharing knowledge with the wider community, including farming groups and stakeholders.”

The Support Hub will make it easier for farmers to:

Apply for ADOPT funding with simple, user-friendly guidance. Access expert support to help set up and manage on-farm trials successfully. Find the right people—connecting with facilitators, advisors and peers for collaboration. Share insights and results to benefit the wider farming community and ensure continuous improvement.

Designed for Farmers, Led by Farmers

What makes ADOPT different is its farmer-first approach and the Support Hub ensures that support is practical, accessible and tailored to the realities of farming—helping all types of farmers, from small-scale operations to larger enterprises, engage with innovation in a way that works for them.

“Farming knowledge is best shared first hand,” added Rebecca Swinn, Innovative Farmers Manager.

“That’s why our focus is on peer-to-peer learning, real-world case studies and easy-to-use resources that make applying for and running trials as simple as possible. Our role in the project builds on our 13 years of supporting farmer-led research and knowledge sharing, and our relationship with ADAS and the UK Agri-Tech Centre to help farmers design and deliver projects that improve their businesses.”

Full details of ADOPT are yet to be finalised.

They will be available in due course.

You can register your interest on the FarmPEP website www.farmpep.net/adoptsupport you will be informed of any updates.