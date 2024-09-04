dfdf

THOUSANDS of Northern Ireland farmers are revelling in having healthy bank accounts this week.

On Monday past the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) began issuing this year’s Direct Payments, with almost £260m being released on the first day.

The Ulster Farmers’ Union said the money would come as a welcome boost for farm businesses, many of which have found the year to date very challenging due to adverse weather and high production costs.

Some 98 per cent of farmers – more than 23,000 businesses – have received their payments already, with the remainder set to be paid as soon as possible.

UFU president William Irvine said the money boost would be “well received by members”

"I would like to thank the DAERA Minister and officials for their efforts to ensure farmers received this necessary financial support that is crucial for the daily running of family farms.

"This year to date has thrown many challenges at our members from unpredictable weather to poor farmgate prices and increased input costs.

"This payment will assist farmers’ cash flow, helping to sustain farm businesses as they continue to produce high-quality food for consumers.

“DAERA’s farm income figures report released in July emphasised that farmers could be facing the possibility of their farm income being almost half of what it was in 2023.

"That speaks volumes about the financial pressure farmers are under, stressing how important the Basic Payment Scheme is and the need for a sustainable agriculture budget, ensuring a prosperous future for the next generation of farmers.”

Farm Minister Andrew Muir said he was committed “to ensuring both the environmental and economic sustainability of Northern Ireland’s significant agriculture sector, and my department continues to deliver for hard working farming families.

"These payments represent a significant boost to those families and to rural communities."

Payments will continue to be released following successful validation checks for the small number of remaining applications, with farmer urged to check that both their contact and bank details are up to date.

Notification of payment details are made through the DAERA Messaging Service. DAERA also issues an email to the scheme applicant when a new message is available to view. Paper letters will issue to farm businesses where an agent submitted the application.Beef Carbon Reduction payments for the 2024 scheme year will issue separately in March 2025.