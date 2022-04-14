Farmers Bash is back with a bang in aid of Rural Support

The event will be taking place on Saturday 23rd April in the SSE Arena, Belfast.

Speaking after the rescheduled date was announced, Veronica Morris, Chief Executive said: “We are just delighted to be named as the charity for this year’s Farmer’s Bash. Always a great night out, those of us who love our country music have missed it for the past few years thanks to the pandemic, but I am sure it will be a sell out show this year as we all look forward to letting our hair down and getting our cowboy boots on after way too long.

“We are very grateful to organisers Nigel Campbell and Darren Gardiner for doing us the honour of choosing Rural Support. It’s a great opportunity to raise the profile of the organisation as well as some much-needed funds in support of our farming family support programme and our counselling services. The team will be there in force so if you are going and see us around do come over and say hello.”

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Campbell from LSFX who organises the event said: “We are really pleased to be doing our bit to support such a great charity at this year’s Farmer’s Bash as they help so many people every year in the farming community. We are looking forward to a great night on the 23rd April and hope as many people come out as possible to mark the return of this special show.”

The Farmer’s Bash this year is a festive themed celebration of country music featuring Derek Ryan, Lisa McHugh, Mike Denver, Cliona Hagan, All Folk’d Up along with very special guest Nathan Evans, star of TikTok and hit song Wellerman (Sea Shanty). Hugo Duncan will also be hosting the biggest Christmas Country Karaoke ever featuring the thousands of fans in the audience.

The Farmer’s Bash is selling-out quickly so dust off those dancing boots, put on your favourite checked shirt or Christmas jumper, grab your stetsons and get ready for the Biggest Country Party this April