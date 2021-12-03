Farmer’s Bash ‘Jingle Ball’ postponed due to Covid-19

Organisers made the decision to move the show to Saturday 23 April after an artist and a number of crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

They said they had “exhausted all options” before reaching the very difficult decision to postpone the event until next year.

Posting to the Farmer’s Bash Facebook page, organisers stated: “The health and safety of all our fans, artists and crew remains paramount and, although we can’t come together next week, we’re excited about the rescheduled show in April, so please hang in there and we will see you then!”

In a statement released last night, they said: “We’ve been working hard the past few weeks putting together the finishing touches to our Farmer’s Bash ‘Jingle Ball’.

“We were really looking forward to this festive show after, what has been, a difficult couple of years.

“Unfortunately, one of our artists has tested positive for Covid, as well as some of our crew, therefore, we have had to make the extremely difficult decision to postpone next week’s Farmer’s Bash ‘Jingle Ball’.

“We are absolutely gutted that we won’t be able to celebrate Christmas together, however, we are pleased to announce that the show will now take place on Saturday 23 April, at the SSE Arena, Belfast.

“Derek Ryan and Lisa McHugh will remain as headliners, with additional artists to be announced very soon.

“All tickets remain valid for the new date and we hope you will continue to support us as navigate through these unprecedented times.

“We pride ourselves on putting on the best show in the land and can assure you we will pulling out all the stops to make sure that when we do come together in April, it will be the best night ever!