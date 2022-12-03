Farmers - Be alert to poor visibility

Drivers must have good all-round visibility to manoeuvre safely. For a tractor this usually means having internal and side mirrors in place. For other heavy plant such as telescopic handlers, additional side mirrors, a fisheye mirror or camera at the rear can improve operators visibility and keep themselves and others safe.

The number of incidents specifically involving farm vehicles and plant can be reduced by putting in place some simple safety measures. For example, just a few minutes spent ensuring that mirrors are clean and correctly angled can significantly help improve the operators view of their surroundings.

Farmers also take note, any person operating farm machinery and vehicles must also be competent to drive and operate them safely. Some vehicles used for farm work such as telescopic handlers and quads require operators to be formally trained in their use.

Coming into the dark autumn and winter months, HSENI is asking farmers to be alert to poor visibility

Remember – it is particularly difficult for operators of large machinery to see children. Children MUST be kept away from moving machinery.

HSENI’s safety tips for good vehicle visibility:

Before operation:

ensure all appropriate mirrors and cameras are fitted to the vehicle or plant and that they are clean and properly adjusted check that indicators, windscreen wipers and lights are working correctly consider fitting cameras or additional mirrors to the back of telescopic handlers or other vehicles which have limited visibility to the rear consider installing convex or concave mirrors in and around farmyards in key areas or at entrances to laneways where visibility may be poor

During operation:

keep all mirrors and windows clean and check all round the vehicle before carrying out any manoeuvre

After operation:

replace any mirrors and windows that have been broken or have cracks that may impair vision ensure any faults are rectified before next use of vehicle and plant

