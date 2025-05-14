Farmers’ Choir delights full house at The Braid, Ballymena

The Farmers’ Choir brought the house down at The Braid in Ballymena with a spectacular evening of music, camaraderie and community spirit.

Playing to a full house, the choir’s recent spring concert featured a rich and varied programme, some of which were beautiful arrangements by the musical director, Barkley Thompson.

Audience members were treated to an inspiring evening of harmony, laughter and heartfelt performances, including some solo performances by choir members.

The warmth of the music was matched by the friendly atmosphere afterwards, as guests enjoyed a chance to mingle over light refreshments, provided by Montgomerys Event Catering.

The success of this concert is just the beginning of a busy summer season for the Farmers’ Choir.

Upcoming events include:

Sunday, 8th June, 2.30pm at St John’s Church of Ireland, Moneymore – A special performance for Rural Support, bringing the joy of music to those who champion and care for our rural communities.

Friday, 6th June, 8pm – A showcase performance at the Ballymoney Show, one of the highlights of the local agricultural calendar.

“We are thrilled with the turnout and response at The Braid,” said Barkley Thompson. “It’s a joy to share music with such an engaged audience, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead to keep building connections through song.”

Barkley added that the choir members “were delighted to have the support of United Feeds as the major sponsor for the event”.

Representing United Feeds was Clarence Calderwood and his wife Rosie.

For more information about upcoming performances or to get involved, follow the Farmers’ Choir on social media or email [email protected]