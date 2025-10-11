Farmers’ Choir NI bids fond farewell to accompanist Maurice Christie
Maurice, a true gentleman and an accomplished pianist, has been an integral part of the choir over the past few years.
With his steady presence at the piano and his unwavering support, Maurice brought not only musical excellence but warmth and encouragement to every rehearsal and performance.
Speaking on behalf of the choir, musical director, Barkley Thompson said: “Maurice has been more than just our accompanist, he’s been a friend, a mentor and a key part of what makes this choir so special. His musical talent speaks for itself, but it’s his kindness and humility that we will miss most of all.”
Chair of the choir Dawn Stewart presented Maurice with a token of appreciation for his years of dedicated service.
In response Maurice thanked the choir for the gift and said how much he enjoyed being part of the choir and how he had observed the choir grow and develop. He wished the committee and membership every success for the future.
The choir extends its deepest thanks to Maurice. He will always have a special place within the Farmers’ Choir NI.