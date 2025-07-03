Farmers’ Choir Northern Ireland wraps up a season of song
Recently, the choir members participated in a deeply moving and poignant service organised by Rural Support, where their well-chosen items of praise provided comfort and connection during a time of reflection for many in the rural community.
In addition to this performance, the Farmers’ Choir brought their signature warmth to two prominent venues – Garvagh Museum and The Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena.
The event at Garvagh Museum was a delightful celebration in the walled garden on a balmy June evening, where the choir was received enthusiastically by a large gathering of over 200 people.
At the Braid, the choir members were the special guests of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council. The event was in celebration of Mr Norman McBurney OBE who was awarded the freedom of the borough.
The choir brought their very special brand of entertainment to this occasion.
The choir also brought smiles to those attending Ballymoney Show. The choir members took to the main stage at the show and entertained a warm audience on a very damp Friday evening at the beginning of June.
The season concluded with an end-of-year dinner and social gathering, giving choir members a chance to unwind and celebrate a successful year of performances, friendship and a shared passion for music.
As the choir looks ahead to the upcoming season starting in September, excitement is already building.
With planned events on the horizon, the Farmers’ Choir continues to be a shining example of how music can bring people together, particularly in the heart of rural communities.
For more information or to get involved, follow the Farmers’ Choir, NI on social media or email [email protected]
