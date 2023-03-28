Farmers encouraged to sign up for Soil Nutrient Health Scheme training now available through CAFRE

It follows the roll out of the initiative in the zone one area (County Down and parts of County Armagh and County Antrim).

UFU deputy president, William Irvine, commented: “After facilitating soil sampling on their farm, zone one farmers can fully utilise the information provided in the SNHS soil analysis report by doing the training that is available through CAFRE. It will have huge benefits as farmers will be able to maximise the nutrient potential of their soils and take a planned approach to nutrient applications benefiting their business while protecting the environment.

“Not only does more efficient use of nutrients help to address environmental issues, but it also makes economic sense. With the ongoing high fertiliser costs, it’s important that farmers focus on improving their nutrient management to maximise yields of grass and crops and minimise losses. Our farmers need to prevent nutrient losses due to the environmental damage it causes and it’s also costly for the farm business,” Mr Irvine added.

All farm businesses in Zone 1 participating in the SNHS will be receiving soil analysis reports over the next few weeks detailing a pH value and an index for the phosphorus, potassium, Sulphur, Magnesium and Calcium levels within all fields sampled.

The SNHS training is available via online videos, webinar training or face-to-face.

Farmers should sign up as soon as possible and choose a method which works best for them.

