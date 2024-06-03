Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of kind-hearted farmers will embark on a 4,690 mile tractor run this month to raise awareness of mental health.

Their “biggest challenge to date” will see the friends take in the sights and sounds of Britain’s rugged coastline while supporting the Farm Safety Foundation’s Mind Your Head campaign.

The brainchild of Taron Lee and good friend James Caswell, the challenge will raise awareness of the issue of poor mental wellbeing within the UK’s farming sector.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impressive tractor run will set off from Cleethorpes seafront on 10 June before culminating at Lincolnshire Show on 19 June.

The brainchild of Taron Lee and good friend James Caswell, this impressive tractor run will set out from Cleethorpes seafront on 10 June. (Pic supplied)

A team of 14 will share the driving, which they hope to complete in a single JCB Fastrac over just eight days.

Taron explained: “We’re doing this to raise awareness of mental health and challenge this silent danger.

“We all need to talk more about mental wellbeing. We need to be open and break down the stigma.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mental health doesn’t discriminate, it can affect anyone; farm owners, farm managers, and farm workers. There are some amazing charities out there, but they can only help if we keep talking, and keep reaching out.”

The tractor run has been inspired by Taron’s own personal journey, but it has taken on new significance in 2024.

“We are now also doing this in honour of Alec Newlove,” Taron continued.

“Alec was a member of our local Young Farmers’ Club who tragically died by suicide earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He was an amazing lad, and it seems right that we complete this challenge in his memory.”

Poor mental health is a significant issue in farming with long hours spent alone coupled with the daily pressures and stresses of farming, all of which can take their toll.

Farm Safety Foundation Manager, Stephanie Berkeley, commented: “Mental health affects every single one of us.

“We all have it, sometimes it is good but sometimes it dips and that’s when we need to be vigilant and reach out to a friend, workmate or family member who could be struggling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Thankfully we are seeing more people talking and breaking down barriers, but there is still much to do. We need even more openness, more light, and more positivity around this issue.

“We are incredibly grateful to Taron, James and the whole team for undertaking this ambitious challenge and taking such positive steps to raise awareness and support. We can’t wait to follow their journey.”

Supporters will be able to follow live updates of the team’s progress via the Facebook page ‘Back British Farming and Mental Health’.