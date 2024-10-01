Farmers in Cork and Kerry invited to shape the future of the bioeconomy through online survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers in Cork and Kerry are being invited to share their perspectives on innovations that go beyond traditional food production, including the creation of bio-energy and other bio-based products.

Teagasc, in collaboration with University College Dublin (UCD) and BiOrbic, has launched an online survey to gather farmers’ views on technologies such as grass biorefining and anaerobic digestion. These innovations can turn grass and slurry into valuable products and energy, alongside food.

The primary aim of this survey is to gather insights from farmers to help shape the future of these bio-based technologies. Professor Maeve Henchion, Head of Department of Agrifood Business and Spatial Analysis at Teagasc, emphasises the importance of including farmers’ perspectives.

She said: “Farmers are important stakeholders as potential suppliers of grass and slurry to these facilities. However even farmers who may not become suppliers should have a say in how these technologies develop, as they will have wider impacts on the sector.

“This knowledge is essential in developing sustainable land management policies and an enabling environment for innovation that considers the specific needs and priorities of farmers. It is also vital for ensuring a 'just transition'- one that leads to a climate-neutral economy while securing the future and livelihoods of farmers.”

Professor Eoin O’Neill, Director of the UCD Earth Institute and Professor in Environmental Policy added: “Our study focuses on Cork and Kerry to give us an in-depth perspective in one particular region. It complements a parallel study on citizens' perspectives in these counties.

“Overall, our research is interested in supporting the development of technologies that not only enable us to reach environmental targets, but also enhances economic viability and contributes positively to society at large.”

PhD candidate Mina Sadeghzadeh highlights the ease and convenience of the online survey: “Our online survey gives farmers the opportunity to confidentially share their views, whenever and wherever it suits them. It takes no more than 20 minutes to complete and we would urge as many farmers in Cork and Kerry as possible to complete the survey.”

The survey can be accessed here https://eu.surveymonkey.com/r/DL7VLHD