Farmers invited to discover winning dairy innovation at Harper Adams open day

Dairy farmers and industry stakeholders are invited to one of the UK’s most advanced commercial dairy units when the 2024 NMR RABDF Gold Cup winner, Harper Adams University, hosts the competition’s open day on Wednesday 2 July 2025.

The event offers a unique opportunity to see cutting-edge dairy technology in action and gain insights from top industry experts. Entry is free and open to all dairy farmers and sector professionals.

Home to a high-yielding 400-cow Holstein herd, Harper Adams University’s Future Farm is both a hub for teaching and research and a fully operational commercial unit. The herd averages 13,489 kg of milk at 4.01% fat and 3.12% protein on three-times-a-day milking, with 36% of milk produced from forage – equivalent to 4,856 litres.

This marks the University’s first-ever entry into the dairy industry’s most prestigious competition. Judges awarded the Gold Cup to this dairy business in recognition of its outstanding technical performance, high herd health, and the seamless integration of teaching, research, and precision livestock management.

Harper Adams dairy team, from left, Chris Ruffley, Farm Crops and Operations Sector Manager; Kate Robinson, Ruminant Sector Manager; Alice Sault, Deputy Sector Manager.

Dairy insights

Visitors to the NMR RABDF Gold Cup Open Day will be welcomed by RABDF Chairman Robert Craig and can attend talks on milk markets, people management, profit maximisation from milk and feed, and disease control. These talk stations will be repeated to allow flexible attendance throughout the day.

Attendees will also gain access to the University Future Farm’s cutting-edge infrastructure, including:

- A 40-point GEA internal rotary parlour milking three times daily

- Computerised cow ID for detailed yield and activity tracking

- Modern housing with rubber matting, automatic scrapers, fans and environmental enrichment

- Easy-Fix mattress cubicles designed for comfort and welfare

Innovation

Innovation is visible right across the farm. Each cow is monitored using Cow Manager ear tags for tracking activity, feeding, rumination, and early signs of illness. Cameras are installed to assess body condition and locomotion three times daily, while a Walk-Over-Weigher system tracks weight changes.

New segregation gates use EID technology to automatically manage cow flow, enhancing efficiency. All data is streamed live across the University, enabling real-time access for researchers, students, and farm staff.

Sustainability

The NMR RABDF Gold Cup-winning farm is also a leader in sustainable dairy farming. With a target to achieve net zero across the University’s Future Farm by 2030, the focus is shifting to improve grassland management and forage and to introduce a more grazing-type cow, with sexed Montbeliarde and Viking Red semen currently used on a small proportion of the herd. They are constantly using genetic improvements within the Holstein breeding to improve longevity, feed efficiency and overall improved health of the cow. Comparisons of health, fertility and production between the breeds will be made.

Water-saving initiatives have also been installed and include parlour wash recycling and rainwater diversion. A borehole supplies most water needs, with treated water reserved for the milk plant.

Slurry is separated into solid and liquid fraction, with the solids sold as fertiliser and the liquids used on-farm. Additional innovations include:

- Heat exchangers that recover energy from milk cooling

- Energy-efficient pumps and ramping systems

- Diets designed to reduce methane emissions and support health, including zinc management and the use of whole crop cereals

- Soya free diets since 2019

Welfare-driven enhancements, include the removal of feed yokes to promote natural eating behaviour and automated foot baths to reduce lameness.

Commenting on the Open Day, RABDF chairman, Robert Craig, said: “This Open Day offers a brilliant opportunity for farmers to not only see what’s possible on a modern, high-performing unit, but to take away ideas and inspiration they can apply on their own farms. We’re proud to showcase this year’s winner and look forward to welcoming dairy producers from across the UK on 2 July.”

Ben Bartlett, Director at NMR, added: “The Gold Cup is about celebrating the very best in British dairying, and Harper Adams University is a deserving winner. Its Future Farm is not just a showcase of technical excellence, but it’s also a working example of how data-driven decisions can enhance herd health, efficiency and sustainability.”

The NMR RABDF Gold Cup Open Day is supported by principal sponsor Wynnstay, alongside Virgin Money and Kite Consulting. Attendance is free, but registration is essential: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/rabdfnmr-gold-cup-open-day-tickets-1259540602849

Now Open for 2025 Entries

Entries for the 2025 Gold Cup are now open. Eligible herds will be contacted by their milk recording organisation in the coming weeks. Non-recorded herds can also be nominated. For more information or to submit a nomination, visit: www.rabdf.co.uk/gold-cup-comp or speak to representatives at the NMR or RABDF stands during the Open Day on 2 July.