Farmers must debate bTB plans, says UFU
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is urging farmers to take a hard look at the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) latest bovine tuberculosis (bTB) eradication plans. This document was launched in July and remains open for comment before plans are finalised.
UFU animal health and welfare chairman, Andrew McCammond said, “For years the UFU has urged DAERA to come up with a realistic strategy to tackle this problem. It is vital members read the plans, which have far reaching implications for the industry. Debate is crucial and farmers must be fully engaged, given the financial and mental health impact of TB across Northern Ireland.”
The consultation focusses on enhanced cattle measures and testing, the expansion of molecular techniques and legislation to enable the department to test non-bovines.
To view DAERA’s bTB eradication strategy visit the following link, https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-departments-proposed-implementation-and-next-steps-btb-eradication-strategy-northern.