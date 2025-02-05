Farmers on a tech journey at Fermanagh Grassland Club annual meeting

Members of Fermanagh Grassland Club were taken on a different farming journey at their annual meeting recently when they were addressed by social media sensation, Andrew Clarke from Omagh.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, a dairy farmer, is better known for his Farm Theory Tech company and for his social media presence on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

He told the Club that he had never wanted to farm but after an agriculture degree at Queen’s University, Belfast, he decided to try farming at home and after a month fell in love with farming, especially the fact he was running a business and making important decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took him seven years to get to a point in the farm development which he had wanted and along the way experienced challenges and struggles but refused to give up.

Omagh dairy farmer and TikTok influencer, Andrew Wright (second from left), guest speaker at the annual meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, with (from left) Wayne Ferguson, Springfield; William Egerton and John Egerton, Rosslea.

It was around 2019 that his social media work and tech business began.

He decided to hire staff and take a step back from the farm to pursue his own goals.

“I gave up 10% of the farm performance and got back 30% of my time back,” he told farmers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His farm technology business began by trying to solve problems on his own farm with the help of tech software. He would write computer codes and had a presence on Facebook and Tik Tok, lobbying for farmers and making his views known on various subjects.

The new chairman of Fermanagh Grassland Club, Alan Burleigh (right) from Lisnaskea, receiving the chain of office from outgoing chairman Robin Clements, at the club's annual meeting.

Now, more his time has been involved in the tech business.

His most useful creation has been a GPS system using a laptop on a piece of plywood in the tractor cab. But it was a commission from a leading slurry machinery manufacturer that that got him perfecting his tech and he is now concentrating on an advanced version of GPS system that he can scale up for sale.

Andrew claims he is unique in the farm tech business, being an active farmer who builds tech. Some of his solutions are based on his own farming experiences.

He says artificial intelligence will have benefits and will change how people think in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Omagh dairy farmer and TikTok influencer, Andrew Wright (right) guest speaker at the annual meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club, with (from left) William Johnston, club secretary and Robin Clements, chairman.

The meeting ended with the annual meeting and election of officers at the annual meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club.

The new club chairman is Alan Burleigh, who breeds pedigree cattle and over a year ago, established a dairy herd. He succeeds outgoing dairy farmer, Robin Clements.

The new club vice-chairman is Connor Donaldson, farm manager at Lisgoole Abbey Estate farm.

Both the secretary, William Johnston and treasurer, Philip Clarke were re-elected.

The new committee comprises office-bearers and; Trevor Dunn, John Egerton, Nigel Graham, Alan Warnock, David Foster and James Murphy.