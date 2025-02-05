Farmers on a tech journey at Fermanagh Grassland Club annual meeting
Andrew, a dairy farmer, is better known for his Farm Theory Tech company and for his social media presence on Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.
He told the Club that he had never wanted to farm but after an agriculture degree at Queen’s University, Belfast, he decided to try farming at home and after a month fell in love with farming, especially the fact he was running a business and making important decisions.
It took him seven years to get to a point in the farm development which he had wanted and along the way experienced challenges and struggles but refused to give up.
It was around 2019 that his social media work and tech business began.
He decided to hire staff and take a step back from the farm to pursue his own goals.
“I gave up 10% of the farm performance and got back 30% of my time back,” he told farmers.
His farm technology business began by trying to solve problems on his own farm with the help of tech software. He would write computer codes and had a presence on Facebook and Tik Tok, lobbying for farmers and making his views known on various subjects.
Now, more his time has been involved in the tech business.
His most useful creation has been a GPS system using a laptop on a piece of plywood in the tractor cab. But it was a commission from a leading slurry machinery manufacturer that that got him perfecting his tech and he is now concentrating on an advanced version of GPS system that he can scale up for sale.
Andrew claims he is unique in the farm tech business, being an active farmer who builds tech. Some of his solutions are based on his own farming experiences.
He says artificial intelligence will have benefits and will change how people think in the future.
The meeting ended with the annual meeting and election of officers at the annual meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club.
The new club chairman is Alan Burleigh, who breeds pedigree cattle and over a year ago, established a dairy herd. He succeeds outgoing dairy farmer, Robin Clements.
The new club vice-chairman is Connor Donaldson, farm manager at Lisgoole Abbey Estate farm.
Both the secretary, William Johnston and treasurer, Philip Clarke were re-elected.
The new committee comprises office-bearers and; Trevor Dunn, John Egerton, Nigel Graham, Alan Warnock, David Foster and James Murphy.