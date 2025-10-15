Farmers play part in prevent wildfires

news

FARMERS need to be able to carry out controlled burning as part of reducing the risk of wildfires, the Ulster Farmers’ Union has insisted.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy highlighted the important role the agriculture community plans in protecting the land as Northern Ireland’s first strategic framework to reduce the threat of wildfires in the countryside was launched by DAERA Minister Andrew Muir.

The Wildfire Strategic Framework runs until 2030 and focuses on wildfire prevention, preparedness, response, recovery and enforcement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attending the launch event, Mr Cuddy said: “This strategy is a recognition that all forces need to join to collectively tackle the wildfire problem here in Northern Ireland.

“The UFU will be part of the Wildfire Stakeholder Forum, which will have responsibility for developing, implementing, monitoring and reviewing delivery plans to deliver the Strategic Framework and the forthcoming Action Plan.

“Farmers sit with the rest of the population in that we recognise wildfires help no-one. We do however support controlled burning when carried out appropriately and within the period between September 1 and April 14.

“A cold burn in the wintertime is beneficial because it ensures the heather is burnt rather than the peat soil and these fires are easier maintained due to the damp vegetation controlling the spread of fire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The UFU would like to see more controlled burning courses offered to farmers because they do have an important role to play in reducing the fire load on land. We would also like to see the practices, sustainable livestock grazing and topping used to control fire loads and reduce further wildfires.”

Mr Muir said the strategic framework was an important step towards making communities more resilient to wildfires.

He added: “Implementation of the Strategic Framework will support the delivery of other strategies and plans related to climate change adaptation, biodiversity and peatland restoration, which aim to improve the degraded state of our uplands and peatlands, including after wildfire incidents.

“Upland habitats, in good condition, provide an array of services to the community – food production, clean water, flood alleviation and recreation. The need for an environment that is resilient to wildfires emphasises the importance of the Peatland Strategy which I launched last month.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Marcus Wright thanked the Executive for its commitment and collective support in addressing the impact of wildfires in our community.

“The collaborative multi-agency approach details a new way forward in a set of co-ordinated actions that seek to reduce the frequency and severity of wildfires,” he said.

“We are encouraged by the unified approach in the development of this framework as we want firefighters to be ready and available to respond to incidents in their local community when called upon.

“Dealing with the increasing number and scale of wildfires, which are largely preventable, adds significant physical demands on firefighters and resources, and places strain on our service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through this framework we are committed to working with partners to reduce the risk and impact of wildfires to help protect life, the environment and make Northern Ireland a safer place.”

PSNI Superintendent Chris Hamill said wildfires were more often than not completely avoidable – often caused by human error or deliberately set.

“Where it is found that a fire has been maliciously started, it will be fully investigated by police, and when identified, those responsible can expect to be arrested and brought before court,” he said.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland welcomes the publication of the first Wildfires Strategic Framework, and we look forward to working alongside our partners in order to help collectively tackle this issue and protect our landscape.”

The Wildfires in Northern Ireland Strategic Framework 2025-2030 is available at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/wildfires-northern-ireland-strategic-framework-2025-2030

Full report – see page 8