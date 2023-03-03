Farmers told to open personal bank account in order to receive £600 Energy Bill Support Scheme Alternative Funding

Details for business accounts are “not permitted”, as only households that have not received support through the main Energy Bill Support Scheme are eligible.

This is a blow for many farming families who use one business account to pay the bills for both the farm business and home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mid Ulster SDLP MLA, Patsy McGlone, has been contacted by several constituents from the farming community who have been unable to apply for the support payment because of this.

Patsy McGlone MLA said this is “a hoop that farmers and farming families should not have to jump through at a time when they need this support”.

Mr McGlone wrote to the alternative funding team on their behalf, to ask for the process to be “urgently changed” for those using a sole business account for all domestic and business purposes on the farm.

In response, the EBSS Alternative Funding team said “it is only possible to apply for EBSS Alternative Funding support using a personal bank account in the name of the applicant”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added: “Part of the application verification process depends on linking applicants to a bank account, to defend against fraud.

“If applicants do not have a personal bank account in their name, we suggest that they open one to receive the support.

“Basic bank accounts are free to open and do not require the same credit checks as a standard current account. The nine largest personal current account providers are legally required to offer a basic bank account option.”

Speaking to Farming Life, Mr McGlone said this is “a hoop that farmers and farming families should not have to jump through at a time when they need this support”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many farm houses have been waiting a lengthy time for this scheme and this is a further obstacle.”

The Mid Ulster MLA has spoken to his party leader, Colm Eastwood, to ask him to raise this matter with the EBSS directly.

Mr McGlone said it is “unsatisfactory that this is their response, to set up a bank account by the end of the month”.

"It can take quite some time to apply for and open a bank account. It's just ridiculous that they suggest this,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement