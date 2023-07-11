Farmers urged to be 'extra vigilant' following thefts of GPS equipment in Northern Ireland

It has been reported that thieves operating in Northern Ireland have stolen GPS equipment from four farms in County Antrim and County Armagh in recent days.

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, William Irvine, commented: “GPS equipment is extremely valuable and as more farmers are using this type of technology on farm, rural thefts are being very selective with the farms they are targeting. The theft of four GPS systems from farms in Ballymoney, Glenavy, Loughgall and Tandragee, is proof that these criminals are working to an agenda and right across NI.

“Farmers need to be on guard especially if they have GPS devices on farm.

UFU Deputy President William Irvine on his County Armagh farm. Picture: Cliff Donaldson

“Organised gangs usually target a specific area before moving on. It is highly likely that these thieves are planning other break ins in NI. I urge our members to take appropriate measures to protect their farm business.

“To safeguard your GPS device, secure it safely overnight and make sure the equipment is covered by CCTV if you have it installed. Stolen GPS equipment is often shipped to Europe to be sold and to help recover the kit should it be stolen, make sure you have made a note of the serial number of the equipment. If you notice any suspicious behaviour in your area, call the PSNI immediately,” he added.

Newry and Armagh DUP assemblyman, William Irwin MLA, has slammed those behind the thefts.

Gilfresh Produce, a well-known horticultural business near Loughgall, reported the theft of three of the devices from tractors on their premises on Monday night. Mr Irwin said the theft represented a “significant loss to the business and inconvenience to their farm operations”.

“This is a despicable incident and having spoken locally to the Gilpins it is very frustrating for them to have had this criminality visited on them,” Mr Irwin stated.

“I understand that three tractors had the important GPS devices removed from them and there is clearly a criminal network behind these thefts and a market for the stolen systems.

“The GPS devices themselves are very important, especially for a business such as Gilfresh Produce as the system provides a high degree of accuracy out in the field when planting or spraying vegetables to avoid wastage and overlap, they really are a vital piece of kit for efficiency in a horticultural operation such as this.”

Mr Irwin continued: “I understand that another farm outside Tandragee was also targeted and had GPS equipment stolen, as was the case in a number of other locations across Northern Ireland further pointing to an organised criminal network.