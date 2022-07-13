Farmers urged to check on livestock after charity rescues sheep from feeder

The charity is urging farmers to be mindful of sick, injured or stricken animals which might be in need of help.

RSPCA rescuer, Helen Chapman, was called to a field off Lomond Road, Wythenshawe in Manchester on 27 June, after a passerby spotted the stricken ewe.

The animal rescue officer explained: “This sheep appears to have been carrying a little too much weight and got wedged between the bars of the field shelter!

The sheep found itself stuck between the bars of the feeder

“The metal structure is designed to allow the lambs and young sheep inside to reach supplementary food while keeping the adults out.

“But this greedy ewe decided to push her luck and try to get the extra feed, getting her back end stuck outside the bars!

“Thankfully there’s a simple mechanism to unscrew to widen the gaps between the bars so I was able to do that and free her back to the rest of the flock.

“I suspect she was feeling rather sheepish by then!

The animal rescue charity is reminding farmers to check on their stock

“A passerby had spotted her the previous evening stuck in the bars, so she’d been there for some time and I’m glad I could free her without any serious injuries.”

Helen added: “We’d like to remind farmers to check their livestock at least once a day to ensure there are no problems such as trapped, sick or injured individuals.”