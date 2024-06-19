Farmers urged to 'look behind the label'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Engaging in an upcoming dairy calf rearing webinar being organised by SAC Consulting will help online attendees make a more discerning choice when selecting a milk replacer product for pre-weaned calves.

Between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, June 27, farmers will have the opportunity to participate in an informative discussion about profitable and efficient heifer rearing, as well as hear about the latest calf milk replacer research.

Dr Lorna Macpherson from SAC Consulting will go beyond the bag declaration label, highlighting what farmers should be looking for from their calf milk replacer product.

In addition, Dr Jessica Cooke from Volac Milk Replacers Limited will dispel some of myths surrounding this important investment in early life calf nutrition.

The webinar on June 27th is scheduled to run for one hour.

Their combined knowledge will help farmers make the right choice when it comes to early life decision for livestock, as well as assisting in delivering an efficient and profitable rearing plan.