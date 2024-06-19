Farmers urged to 'look behind the label'
Between 7pm and 8pm on Thursday, June 27, farmers will have the opportunity to participate in an informative discussion about profitable and efficient heifer rearing, as well as hear about the latest calf milk replacer research.
Dr Lorna Macpherson from SAC Consulting will go beyond the bag declaration label, highlighting what farmers should be looking for from their calf milk replacer product.
In addition, Dr Jessica Cooke from Volac Milk Replacers Limited will dispel some of myths surrounding this important investment in early life calf nutrition.
Their combined knowledge will help farmers make the right choice when it comes to early life decision for livestock, as well as assisting in delivering an efficient and profitable rearing plan.
To register for the webinar, click here: Webinar Registration - Zoomand for further information, contact your local Volac Milk Replacers Ireland Ltd representative or email [email protected]
