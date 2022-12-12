NFU Mutual Rural Affairs Specialist, Hannah Binns, commented: “Parts of the UK saw heavy snow and falling temperatures which, coupled with treacherous conditions on rural roads, caused additional challenges and pressures for farm businesses and their day-to-day operations.

“Yet many farmers helped their local villages and towns cut off by snow by using their tractors to snow plough roads – and as part of our support for the countryside, NFU Mutual is pleased to provide cover free of charge for them to provide this as a temporary community service. We simply ask them to notify their NFU Mutual Agent.

Advertisement

“Looking ahead, the Met Office has issued a number of yellow weather warnings for many areas in the UK and is expecting overnight temperatures to drop to -10 degrees Celsius or lower in isolated spots.”

Parts of the UK saw heavy snow and falling temperatures which, coupled with treacherous conditions on rural roads, caused additional challenges and pressures for farm businesses and their day-to-day operations

Hannah continued: “Safety for farmers, family members and workers is paramount and while fully understanding the pressures farmers are under, it is vital they avoid taking risks which could lead to injury or fatalities.

“For farmers working alone, it is important they tell someone where they will be and what time they should be back as well as carry a charged mobile while working outside and use the What3Words app to help provide a location in the event of an emergency.

Advertisement

“And with the freezing temperatures, the risk of pipes freezing in homes and farms is very high. Usually, bursts occur when the thaw starts and frozen water expands in the pipes. For this reason, it is important to check pipes around homes, outbuildings and farmyards every few hours as the temperatures rise above freezing so you can isolate a leak before it causes devastating damage.

“We are also calling for the public to take extreme care driving on rural roads and not to park on narrow country lanes or in front of gates and farm entrances as this could block access for emergency services and farm vehicles.”

Advertisement