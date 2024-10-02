FARMERS are being used as scapegoats for Northern Ireland’s water quality problems while the government is shying away from investing in improved infrastructure.

While the recently published Environmental Improvement Plan heavily focuses on agriculture, it has quietly dropped many of the references to improving sewage and wastewater infrastructure initially included in the draft version, says the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan, while welcoming movement on the issue, said the plan failed to take into account all aspects that impact water quality while pointing the finger of blame at farming.

“Following years of public discussions starting back in 2019, it is positive to finally have the EIP published,” he said.

"However, having responded to the initial draft of the EIP when the public consultation was launched, and having read through the final report, we recognised that many of the references to improving sewage and wastewater infrastructure have been removed. Meanwhile, it feels like the finger is being solely pointed at agriculture when it comes to actions on water quality.”

A section on ‘sustainable drainage and wastewater’ had been removed and mentions of ‘investment in sewage infrastructure’ were no longer within the water quality segment, he said.

“We have always been vocal about our understanding that agriculture has to do more to address water quality, and we are committed to bettering our efforts to reduce nutrients getting into waterways, but all sectors must play their part,” continued Mr McLenaghan.

“The state of our wastewater and sewage works, including domestic septic tanks, are also affecting our water quality. So, how can the NI Executive and DAERA justify removing content from the EIP on critical areas of water infrastructure? Why isn’t the rest of the industry being expected to step up and do their bit alongside agriculture?

“The aim of this plan is to deliver improvements for the environment, but once again our farmers are left feeling like they are getting publicly shamed and targeted.

“They are not the sole perpetrators for water quality issues, yet, it feels like they have been singled out, and having such a narrow focus on farming sends the wrong message to society.

“For some reason, it would appear that government struggles to look beyond agriculture and explanations are needed. They need to consider the harm that their viewpoint can do to the reputation of our industry when farmers are doing their very best to do better and deliver for everyone,” said Mr McLenaghan.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said the EIP provided a set of coherent and effective interventions and measures that would collectively deliver improvements in the quality of our environment.

“In doing so it will improve the health and well-being of all, create opportunities to develop our economy in an environmentally sustainable manner and enable us to play our part in protecting the global environment for years to come.

“In Northern Ireland we face a range of environmental challenges, including habitat and species loss, greenhouse gas emissions, water, air and soil quality, developing a circular economy, waste management and more.

“The EIP, which is also intended to be our collective response to the global challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change, will be regularly reviewed and revised, as well as face independent scrutiny by the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP), to ensure that all NI departments are taking the necessary steps to improve our environment.”

The EIP has six declared objectives: excellent air, water and land quality; a healthy and accessible environment and landscapes everyone can connect with and enjoy; thriving, resilient and connected nature and wildlife; sustainable production and consumption on land and at sea; zero waste and a highly developed circular economy; and net zero greenhouse gas emissions and improved climate resilience and adaptability.

Minister Muir said action must start now: “When it comes to the environment maintaining the status quo is not an option. We all have a collective responsibility to deliver the change urgently required, the EIP sets an important framework and baseline for action to protect our environment.

Office for Environmental Protection Welcomes Northern Ireland’s First Environmental Improvement Plan Being Published

Natalie Prosser, Chief Executive Officer of Office for Environmental Protection, said: “Now the EIP is published we will take stock of how our previous advice given to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) on how to improve the plan has been addressed.”

The EIP can found on the DAERA website at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/environment-strategy-northern-ireland