Farmers’ views sought for student research into multi-million-pound cattle disease

Farm owners and managers across the UK are being asked for their help with student research into a multi-million-pound problem facing the cattle industry.

Final year BSc (Hons) Veterinary Bioscience student Rhian Masson, from the Isle of Man, is using a short questionnaire to examine farmers’ views on Johne’s Disease and some of the management practices which are used to try and halt its spread in the United Kingdom and Crown Dependencies.

Johne’s disease is a chronic and contagious bacterial disease which has no known treatment – so good on-farm management and sanitation practices are key to preventing its spread. A report by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development board in 2013 found the disease cost the UK cattle industry £13 million annually.

Rhian Masson

Rhian said: “My questionnaire seeks to find out whether demographics influence Johne’s prevalence across the UK - and farmers’ attitudes towards Johne’s Disease more widely.

“I am looking to identify weaknesses in the rationale behind unsuccessful disease control efforts and why herd size may have an effect.

“For instance, if a farm has perhaps not employed all the potential biosecurity measures to reduce the disease on farm – why?

“Do they need more support, whether that is financial or educational?

“The disease has significant impacts, such as loss of productivity, higher climate impact - as animals are less efficient - and decreases in welfare for the sick animals.

“The consequences of those effects result in economic losses to farmers.

“Smaller farms are hit harder by these losses, and we may lose more small family-run farms because of Johne’s Disease, leading to economic loss and the reduced mental wellbeing of farmers.

“My hope is to improve the health, welfare, and efficiency – and therefore the climate impact - of dairy cattle across the UK and support farmers while doing so.”

Senior Lecturer Dr Tharangani Herath added: “Understanding how farmer practices and attitudes impact Johne’s Disease is crucial. Identifying barriers can improve awareness, enhance diagnostics, and develop targeted biosecurity strategies.

“Rhian’s personal experience brings valuable insight, strengthening this Honours Research Project.”

Talking about her decision to choose Veterinary Bioscience at Harper Adams, Rhian said: “I was drawn to it over Biology at another university because of the placement year opportunity – and also because the animal element to the course spoke to me.

“The course covers so many practical modules that can be directly applied to many different working scenarios, making it especially attractive. Meanwhile my placement – at Cogent Breeding Ltd – was unforgettable.

“I was so glad I took the opportunity to be able to be afforded with the experiences I enjoyed during my placement.

“Harper has broadened my perspective and provided me with opportunities to explore and potentially enter many different industries I have previously not considered - for example, cattle genetics.

“Studying at Harper has been an unforgettable experience.

“I have had the chance to make lifelong friends – and also connect with so many professionals in the industries that I intend to work for.”

Rhian’s survey should be completed by dairy farm owners or managers over the age of 18 before February 28.

It will take around 10-15 minutes to complete and can be found at: harper.ac.uk/jdhrp25