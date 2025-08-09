Farmers want to invest more in health and safety

Almost half the farmers (48 per cent) taking part in a 2023 farm safety survey confirmed an investment in improved animal handling facilities as part of an ongoing commitment to improve safety standards within their businesses.

This figure is up from 43 per cent identified in a similar 2019 survey.

Moreover, 47 per cent of participating farmers in the 2023 survey stated that they had made improvements to ‘lighting or yard layout’.

The equivalent figure in 2019 was 46 per cent.

75 per cent of farmers identified being hit or trampled by an animal as a hazard they are most concerned about

Looking at potential improvements that have not yet been made, over a quarter of the 2023 respondents (27 per cent) indicated that they would like to make improvements to ‘lighting or yard layout’, while ‘attend training’ was selected by 17% of respondents.

In overall terms, more farmers are following safer work practices.

The 2023 farm safety survey was carried out by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP).

Its findings also reveal that 90 per cent of farmers reported they had no minor injuries or near misses on the farm in the previous 12 months.

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir welcomed the statistics saying they were useful to help understand further the risks.

“These farm safety figures are vital to help us understand the scale and nature of the risk’s farmers are facing and the barriers preventing improvements to keep themselves, their workers and families safe.

“They also help us shape our policies and develop targeted practical measures to protect lives.

“Our goal is to use them to improve standards and save lives on our farms,” he said.

Bryan Monson, Deputy Chief Executive of the HSENI, and vice-chair of the FSP, welcomed the findings but said more still needs to be done to keep farmers safe.

“We’re very encouraged by the figures that show fewer farmers never carry a child in a tractor, work with a loose bull, or remain beside an underground slurry tank while slurry was mixing,” Bryan commented.

“However, farming remains one of our most dangerous sectors with too many farmers still being injured or killed in what are preventable accidents.

“Worryingly, the statistics also show more farmers are suffering injuries that require medical attention and that they are taking longer off work as a result, possibly indicating an increase in the severity of the injuries,” he explained

Other findings included:

- One in ten (10 per cent) experienced a minor injury and/or a near miss in the previous 12 months.

- Two per cent of farmers reported an accident that required medical attention with 48 per cent suffering a fracture and 29 per cent a laceration.

- Some 27 per cent of those injured took more than 30 days off work compared to 16 per cent in 20219.

- Less than half (45 per cent) of those who had an accident did not require any time off work to recover.

- The main causes of accidents were being hit by an animal (33 per cent) and slips at ground level (20 per cent).

The findings also revealed that 75 per cent of farmers identified being hit or trampled by an animal as a hazard they are most concerned about while 71 per cent are worried about slipping or tripping.

Barriers to working safely included cost (77 per cent) followed by time pressures from farm work (48 per cent) or employment outside the farm (32 per cent).

Monson said farmers need to make safety a priority, adding: “I’d urge our farmers to take time each day, with every task, to stop, think and plan when working with machinery, livestock or carrying out maintenance.

“Our Stop and Think SAFE campaign is a simple but powerful message that reflects the four main causes of fatal accidents on local farms – slurry, animals falls from height and equipment. We know time and costs pressures are real but keeping yourself safe is not optional – it must come first to protect lives, families and livelihoods.”.