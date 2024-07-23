Farmer’s well-being podcast returns, featuring Hartpury University student Tilly Abbott

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartpury University BSc (Hons) Agriculture student Tilly Abbott will feature during a brand-new series of Adam Henson’s Keeping on Track farmer’s weekly well-being podcast series.

The second series will feature a total of ten episodes, with the first episode now available to mark the start of Farm Safety Week.

Following up on her appearance on the BBC’s Countryfile programme in May, sheep farmer Tilly will reflect on overcoming her own mental and physical health battles, as well as discussing the impact of losing a close friend to suicide. She is the second person from Hartpury University and College to contribute to the podcast, following on from Associate Head of Agriculture, Phil Watson’s candid interview last year. Hartpury University is sponsoring the podcast for a second time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

92% of UK farmers under the age of 40 rank poor mental health as the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today, according to a recent study by the Farm Safety Foundation. This is an increase of 10% from 2018.

Hartpury University BSc (Hons) Agriculture student Tilly Abbott will feature during a brand-new series of Adam Henson’s Keeping on Track farmer’s weekly well-being podcast series. The second series will feature a total of ten episodes, with the first episode now available to mark the start of Farm Safety Week. Picture: Submitted

Having also lost a friend to suicide, Adam Henson created the podcast in 2023, in collaboration with health and suicide prevention specialists, The Sound Doctor.

The aim of the series is to encourage more communication within the farming sector so people don’t have to suffer in silence and can receive support before it’s too late.

Alongside Tilly’s own inspirational story, listeners will hear from people including Becca Wilson - a fifth-generation farmer and one half of the Becca and Lizzie podcast duo, Stuart Roberts – former Deputy President of the NFU and current Chair of the Liberal Democrat’s newly formed Food and Farming Working Group, Willem Kuyken – Professor of Mindfulness and Psychological Science at Oxford University and author of “Mindfulness for Life”, and Mike Duxbury - a pig farmer, champion of inclusivity and creator of a fully working farm for disabled people. Issues including farm safety and rural crime will also be covered during the ten episodes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adam said: “I was at an event recently, and a lady came up to me and said, ‘You saved my husband’s life’. When quizzed, she explained that he’s a farm manager and had been in a very dark place mentally, but the podcast series has given him a huge lift, prompting him to seek support. We hugged and both shed a tear. I thought to myself that if we’ve helped just one person, then it’s a job well done.”

Phil Watson, Associate Head of Agriculture at Hartpury University said: “We were delighted to support this initiative when it was first announced last year and are thrilled it has returned for a second series. We have over 500 students studying agriculture at Hartpury and this podcast is such a useful tool to share messages and promote discussion around mental health.