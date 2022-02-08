Farmers’ wishes should be respected when it comes to hunts passing through their land

ICSA president, Dermot Kelleher, is calling on all hunts to respect the wishes of farmers when it comes to accessing their lands.

The ICSA exclusively represents the voice of drystock farmers in Ireland.

Such a tight focus allows the ICSA to most efficiently identify and respond to the key issues concerning the beef and lamb sectors.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Image: ICSA

ICSA also aims to represent the views of Ireland’s rural communities, of which agriculture forms a key part.

Commenting on hunts, Mr Kelleher said: “There can be all sorts of reasons why a farmer may not want a hunt to cross their farm.

“So, if a farmer deems that it is not appropriate for horses and hounds to pass through their land on a particular date, then those wishes should be respected.”

According to Horse Sport Ireland, there are over 30,000 mounted hunt followers and 300 hunt clubs in every corner of the country.

Hunting constitutes the largest equestrian activity in Ireland during the hunting season which runs from October to March.

Mr Kelleher added: “It is now the busiest time of year on most farms with sheep lambing, and cows calving.

“Many farmers are on duty 24 hours a day and it is unacceptable that a farmer should receive a text message informing them that a hunt will cross their farm the following day, and to make sure their cattle are in, and their sheep are out of the way.

“That’s just not good enough.”

The ICSA president said the time for getting farmers’ consent is when these events are being planned and routes are being decided.

He continued: “If you do not have the explicit consent of the farmer, then you must choose an alternative route.

“Working farms are not playgrounds; livestock can be dangerous, and they can equally be panicked by the appearance of a fast-moving hunt and excitable hounds.