Wilsons Auctions are pleased to offer this farm, which includes yards and outbuildings on three folios.

Situated on the Lackan Road, Ballyward, it is nestled in the foothills of the Mourne Mountains, approximately six miles away from Castlewellan.

The four-bed farmhouse is a two-storey property which is set back off the road.

There are a number of outbuildings which are in “fair condition”, with two arched barns, stables and outbuilding in the lower yard and, above the house, another yard with two arched barns, what appears to a converted chicken house and a piggery which is in “poor condition”.

Wilsons Auctions state: “The folios extend to circa 48 acres, however, we have estimated that there is circa 27 acres of grazing land. The land bordering the road appears to be an extinct quarry and there is a large section of hard stand below the lower yard.”

Key features include:

- Farmhouse, yards, outbuildings and land

A farm extending to around 48 acres, including 27 acres of grazing land, will be sold at auction later this month. Image: Wilsons Auctions

- Over three folios/circa 48 acres

- Access from Lackan Road

- Circa six miles from Castlewellan

- 27+ acres of grazing land

The farm will be sold at auction on Thursday 30 March at 2pm at Wilsons Auctions, Belfast.

View the listing in full here for further information, or contact Wilsons Auctions on Tel. 02890 342 626.

There are a number of outbuildings which are in fair condition. Image: Wilsons Auctions

