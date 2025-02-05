Farming gets chance to show its green credentials

dfdfd

NORTHERN Ireland farmers are being given the chance to have their say on how environmental protections should be implemented in future.

In November last year the DAERA Minister Andrew Muir set up an Independent Panel to look at how the current arrangements could be improved.

That panel has now launched a Call for Evidence seeking views on the best way forward, including the potential establishment of an Independent Environmental Protection Agency for Northern Ireland.

The outcome of the review, expected in the summer, could have wide-ranging consequences for the farming sector, which is already facing difficulties at times meeting the requirements of the current environmental rules.

It might also being some clarity to issues such as how the ammonia regulations are managed, allowing farmers to again get back to upgrading and investing in their businesses.

By having their say, farmers can show that rather than being part of the problem – which is often the claim made by others – they are central to finding solutions which allow food production and green measures to work hand-in-glove.

The Call for Evidence will inform the review by the independent panel, chaired by Dr Viviane Gravey, a senior lecturer in European Politics at Queen's University, and assisted by Diane Ruddock, formerly of the National Trust, and Ulster Farmers’ Union member John McCallister.

The Minister said the blue/green algae blooms in Lough Neagh and other waterways were a sobering reminder of the need for improved protection and governance.

“I am firmly committed to strengthening environmental governance, it’s a key ministerial priority and I want to see effective action,” said Mr Muir.

“I am aware of divergent views on what new arrangements should look like with very different set-ups across UK and Ireland.

“I am grateful to the Independent Panel for taking forward their work at pace to review our current environmental governance arrangements and provide their recommendations for improvement with an interim report due in the spring and completion of the full review expected by summer of this year.

“The launch of this Call for Evidence is a key milestone in that process and an important opportunity for everyone across Northern Ireland to help shape how we can better meet the environmental challenges facing us.

“I strongly encourage everyone to participate and share their views with the independent panel to ensure the best possible way forward can be identified.”

Dr Gravey said the scale of the environmental challenges the Province was facing required strong governance.

“We are looking forward to hearing a wide range of views on how we can improve environmental governance for all in Northern Ireland,” she said.

The Call for Evidence is open for six weeks in total and welcomes input from individuals, organisations, and communities.

The panel will be hosting a public session at Queen’s University today (Thursday, February 6), with another planned for Loughry College, Cookstown, on February 18. An online event to gather further insights will be held on February 27.

The Call for Evidence remains open until March 14. More information and details of how to respond either online or by post are available at www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/review-environmental-governance-northern-ireland-call-evidence-january-2025