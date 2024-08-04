Farming in New Zealand
Alistair and Genna Bird farm in North Canterbury, New Zealand, where they live with their two children.
Their farm, The Grange, is predominantly a sheep and beef farm, but it also offers trails for horse riders and on-farm accommodation, enabling members of the public to visit.
Featuring in this episode of the Ulster Farmers’ Union podcast, Alistair and Genna shed light on what it’s like to be farming in New Zealand right now, their farming systems, and the government’s decision to treat methane differently going forward.
You can also keep up with Alistair and Genna on their YouTube channel Kiwi Farmer, Instagram @kiwifarmernz and The Grange NZ on Facebook.
