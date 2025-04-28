Farming leaders help to celebrate rural young people’s achievements

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adam Henson, farmer and TV presenter, will be helping to celebrate rural young people as part of The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC) annual YFC Achiever Awards, which is this year supported by CFMOTO UK.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam is joining the panel of judges for the YFC Achiever Awards, which are now in their sixth year. The awards are aimed at rewarding members of Young Farmers’ Clubs (YFCs) for the work they do in the community, for enterprising initiatives and for helping to develop other rural young people.

A national awards ceremony will be held in Birmingham at the National Conference Centre on 8 November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam will be part of the judging panel for the Young Farmer of the Year Award, helping to select an outstanding young farmer who champions best practice in agriculture and actively promotes safe farming.

Adam Henson, farmer and TV presenter, will be helping to celebrate rural young people as part of The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs’ (NFYFC) annual YFC Achiever Awards, which is this year supported by CFMOTO UK

Adam said: “I am delighted to support the Young Farmers’ Clubs to help them find a standout individual for the Young Farmer of the Year Award.

“I’ll be looking for individuals who are not only passionate about farming, but who are also sharing best practice, championing farm safety, and inspiring others through innovative ideas. Whether it’s promoting the industry on social media, leading positive change in their clubs, or pushing boundaries in their work, we want to celebrate young farmers who are shaping the future of agriculture.”

Adam is among other leading names from the farming industry who will help to choose the 2025 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judges include podcaster and farming content creator Charlotte Ashley (@charlotteashleyfarms), Sales Manager and TikToker Tom Turner (@Agrispec_Tom), wheelchair farmer Michael Nixon (@mikewheelchairfarming), farmer and content creator Sophie Aplin (@farmer_in_training) and NFU Vice President David Exwood.

The hotly contested Club of the Year category, which is sponsored by CFMOTO UK, seeks to find a Young Farmers’ Club that is living the YFC values and demonstrating inclusivity, as well as showing their strengths in club programming and safeguarding.

“CFMOTO UK is honoured to sponsor the NFYFC Club of the Year award for the third year running. Supporting Young Farmers means backing the future of our food, our countryside, and our communities. This award celebrates the power of teamwork – and we’re proud of every single member flying the YFC flag.”

CFMOTO is a big supporter of Young Farmers’ Clubs and offers all YFC members a 5% discount on its machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collectively YFCs raise an estimated £1.5m for good causes every year, with individual YFC members dedicating up to 14 hours a week to YFC, learning new skills, developing rural young people and delivering community projects.

The Community Spirit Award recognises the benevolence of YFCs across England and Wales and Yorkshire beef and sheep farmer and content creator Tom Carlisle will be helping to judge the award.

“As someone who has been involved with YFC all my life, I can’t think of a better youth organisation for learning skills, meeting lifelong friends and having a good laugh. It is an honour to be selected as one of the judges for the YFC Achiever Awards.”

With YFC membership at its highest since 2019, there are plenty of new members who will be vying for the New Member of the Year award. The award recognises a new member who has made a significant impact to their club or county in their first year in the organisation. Michael Nixon – who documents his story of farming in a wheelchair on social media, is one of the judges for the award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Michael Nixon said: “I am really looking forward to seeing the nominees to see what the next generation has planned. My son will be joining YFC this year so it will be interesting to see where the industry is going.”

Enterprising young people will also be recognised in the Entrepreneur of the Year category. The judges will be looking for rural and farming initiatives that have been launched during the pandemic.

YFC members will also be rewarded for the leadership they show in their clubs and counties in the Aspiring Rural Leader category and there will be an online vote for the membership to determine who their Heart of YFC winner is in 2025. The award is presented to the person that YFC members believe represents the true spirit of YFC.

NFYFC’s president John Lee OBE DL is among the judging panel who will interview five of the finalists for the Heart of YFC Award and in this category the judges’ decision is combined with the results from the votes of the wider membership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Lee OBE DL said: “The YFC Achiever Awards get bigger and better every year and I’m excited to find out more about our members’ achievements.

“With pressures on our industry, it is beneficial to stop and reflect on all that has been achieved by being part of a Young Farmers’ Club. For more than 90 years YFCs have been developing rural young people’s skills, creating future leaders and entrepreneurs and supporting their communities. The YFC Achiever Awards are a chance for us to recognise that.

“If you know someone who deserves to be rewarded, please nominate them before the deadline.”

The award categories are:

Entrepreneur of the Year

Club of the Year, sponsored by CFMOTO

YFC Supporter of the Year

Farm Safety Award

Aspiring Rural Leader of the year

New Member of the Year

Community Spirit award

The Heart of YFC Award

Nominations can be made online and entries must be submitted before the deadline of 14 June 2025.