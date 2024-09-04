Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farming ‘novices’, or people with little to no farming experience based in Laois or Offaly, are to be offered the opportunity to develop agri skills and undertake a career in the industry, thanks to a new collaboration.

The ‘Farm Traineeship – Intro to Ag’ is a joint initiative between FRS Farm Services and Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB).

It was established as a means of providing a pathway into careers in farming for those who don’t necessarily come from an agricultural background.

It’s thought the programme could be of particular interest to those who are considering a career change, or who have recently completed their schooling and are keen to explore the employment possibilities offered by farming.

Pictured at the launch of the ‘Farm Traineeship – Intro to Ag’ were (left to right) Helena Silke, Training Co-Ordinator, FRS Farm Services, Colin Donnery, Group CEO, FRS Co-Op and Gráinne McGrath, Contract Training Officer (Agriculture), LOETB. The programme will provide farming ‘novices’ or people with little farming experience in Laois and Offaly the opportunity to develop agri skills and undertake a career in farming. (Pic: Freelance)

Participants will be helped to develop the knowledge, skills and competencies to work on a modern commercial farm. Those who successfully complete the programme will also be offered employment from FRS Farm Services.

While this particular programme is specifically aimed at people living in Laois and Offaly, FRS Farm Services and LOETB hopes it will serve as a model for launching similar initiatives around the country, with a view to increasing the number of skilled people available to work on farms.

Under the fully funded programme, participants will receive a mix of practical and theoretical training.

They will be taught a number of different skills and techniques, including how to milk cows, animal handling and care, farm safety, calving cows and calf rearing, operating farm machinery, sustainable soil and grass management, as well as how to safely use all-terrain vehicles or quads, first aid and health and safety. Learners will also have the chance to shadow professionals and learn about various aspects of the sector.

The course is full time and will run from Monday to Friday for a period of six months beginning in October 2024. The primary location is LOETB Portlaoise, with various other elements and practical training taking place within close proximity.

Jobseekers who partake in the Farm Traineeship will retain their payment benefits for the duration of the programme.

A total of 15 places will be available in this initial intake and the deadline to apply for participation is before the end of September 2024.

The programme is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

Speaking about the ‘Farm Traineeship - Intro to Ag’ programme, Joe Cunningham, Chief Executive of LOETB, said: “This programme is about bridging the gap for those who may be interested in a career in farming but don’t necessarily come from a farming background or haven’t yet developed any farming skills.

“As such it may suit those who are in the early stages of their professional lives, or those who would like to make a career change. Participants won’t just develop invaluable skills, but they will also get to explore a different career path that might not have been previously accessible, potentially opening up a range of rewarding employment opportunities for the future.

“That is what makes this course so unique.”

Colin Donnery, Group CEO of FRS Co-Op, said: “It is clear that we need to offer more pathways for people to pursue a career in farming. Everyone in the agri sector knows there is plenty of work available, the challenge is finding people with the skills to do it. At FRS, over the last number of years we have been able to attract people to work in farming that wouldn’t traditionally have been from a farming background.

“We also have more women working with us on farms. We believe this approach is helping to bring new life to the sector, adding new ideas and more diversity.

“Our aim with this programme is to sow the seeds that will attract even more new people to farming. Hopefully, once it is complete, there will be a bumper crop of new talent with farming skills.

“Should this model prove successful we would like to see it extended to other parts of the country. The need for more people with farming capabilities extends far beyond Laois and Offaly, so we are keen to explore the possibilities of where else this programme might run in the near future,” Mr Donnery concluded.

Those seeking further information about the programme, or anyone who would like to apply to participate, can do so by going to https://frsfarmreliefservices.ie/farm-traineeship-programme/ or via https://loetb.com/farmtraineeship