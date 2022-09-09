Farming tributes paid to The Queen

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU)president David Brown said: “The UFU is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen and extends its deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“During her reign of 70 years, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II gave remarkable unstinting service to the UK and the Commonwealth, she will be a huge loss to the entire country.

“We stand with our fellow UK farming unions in honour of her memory and the inspirational legacy she leaves behind.”

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots MLA has also paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

He said: “On this sad day for all of us, my thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with King Charles III and with the Royal Family.

“Her Majesty’s passion for our countryside, nature and indeed for farming was clear throughout her life, as was her dedication and unfailing commitment to her role.

“She was truly the embodiment of service and of duty, and a source of inspiration for so many of us.

“A remarkable legacy which will endure for generations to come, but for now we are a nation mourning the loss of our beloved Queen.

“I am proud and privileged to have met Her Majesty on several occasions and delighted that, as minister, I was able to mark her recent Platinum Jubilee.

“Like so many others, I gain comfort and hope from the deep personal faith that was so evident throughout the life of Her Majesty – Well done, good and faithful servant.

“On behalf of my Department, I send my sincere condolences to our Royal Family at this very sad time.

“God save the King.”

NFU President Minette Batters DL has shared her deepest condolences with the Royal Family, following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

She said: “Words cannot describe the deep sense of sadness that I and the rest of the farming community will feel at the news of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Her Majesty has been the embodiment of duty and public service, seeing the country through seven decades where we have seen huge change in our nation and in our fields.

“The Queen’s deep connection to the countryside has been valued enormously by farmers and has left a remarkable legacy that will continue for generations.

“On behalf of farmers in England and Wales, I would like to send my deepest condolences to the King, Queen Consort and the Royal Family at this truly sad time for our country.”

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) has also sent condolences to the Royal Family.

RABDF managing director Matthew Knight said: “It is with deep sadness we hear about the loss of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our association has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family, and the Queen’s strong connections to farming and rural life meant she was generous in the support she offered our charity and many others in the industry.

“We are forever grateful for her work to promote agriculture, along with other members of the Royal Family, whom we continue to work with.

“The Queen’s tireless work makes her one of the most adored and respected sovereigns in history.”

The Soil Association has issued a statement, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The organisation’s CEO Helen Browning said: “We are deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and condolences are with our patron, His Royal Highness King Charles III and the entire Royal Family.

“It is with immense admiration that we reflect on Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to the UK and the Commonwealth and we share the nation’s sorrow at her loss. We will celebrate and miss her equally as a remarkable monarch, inspirational woman and a warm and trusted constant across seven decades.”

Farmers For Action’s Steering Committee has extended their deepest condolences to the entire Royal Family.

The statement continued: “The Queen was first and foremost a country lass at heart and later to be one of the UK’s largest progressive farmers and in addition landlord to many fortunate tenant farmers.

She understood the countryside and the purpose of its shows and exhibitions and how it all integrated into that so important food chain that almost broke during the Second World War. Yet again she was ahead of her time as an environmentalist whereby it is said she planted almost a million trees during her reign alongside with her sound environmental management.”

FFA’s tribute continued: “Whether you were a royalist or otherwise the Queen as a person was first and foremost a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her chosen path in life led her to be Queen, a farmer, an equine expert, a host, Head of State, Head of the Commonwealth, world leader, charity ambassador on many fronts, employer, served her country, Commander in Chief of the forces - the list is endless.