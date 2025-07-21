Farming unions unite to tackle ATV safety during Farm Safety Week

The NFU, NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and Ulster Farmers’ Union are joining forces with the Welsh Farm Safety Partnership to raise urgent awareness about the dangers of ATV (all-terrain vehicle) accidents on farms, during this year’s Farm Safety Week

ATVs are vital tools on many farms, but every year preventable accidents involving these vehicles cause serious injuries and fatalities. With almost 600 farm-related incidents reported in the last year alone, the farming unions are urging everyone in agriculture to prioritise safety and reduce the risks that come with their everyday use.

To help farmers keep safe, the unions are urging farmers to remember these measures:

A – Always wear a helmet

T – Training

V – Vehicle and maintenance checks

S – Single rider only

NFU Deputy President David Exwood, NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader, NFU Scotland Vice-president Duncan Macalister and UFU Deputy President John McLenaghan said: “Every year we see lives shattered by preventable ATV accidents, and it’s time for that to change. That’s why we are coming together to send a clear message: safety must always come first.

“No one plans to have an accident and you never know when one might happen. Whether you’re checking livestock or moving around the farm, the risks are real every time you get on an ATV. It’s vital to take life-saving steps like wearing a helmet, completing proper training, being competent and confident in handling the vehicle and carrying out routine safety checks and maintenance.

“Safety must be our first thought and not the last. We all have a responsibility to protect ourselves, our families and our teams to make smart choices on farm. Let’s lead by example, speak up when something’s not right and make sure everyone gets home safe. Remember, you matter.”