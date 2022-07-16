Farming’s poor safety record remains a major concern

It stresses the importance of this annual campaign by the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), running from 18-22 July 2022, and the much-needed work that still needs to done to ensure farm families make their health and wellbeing a priority daily.

UFU president, David Brown, commented: “Over the past 10 years the Farm Safety Foundation, supported by the UFU and other organisations, have done an incredible amount of work to bring farm safety to the forefront, urging farmers to be conscious of their own health and wellbeing when working on farm 365 days a year.

“While progress has been made in some areas, it’s undeniable that we still have a long way to go to create positive, behavioural change on farm across the board.

UFU president David Brown

“Over the past year alone, six families in Northern Ireland, and an additional 25 in Great Britain, have been left utterly devastated by the loss of a loved one due to a tragic farming accident.”

With so much on the agenda, coupled with time and weather pressures, farmers often get stuck into work without considering if they are doing so in the safest way.

“We can get so caught up in what needs to be done on the farm and the general busyness of life, that we don’t consider that a ‘farm accident’ could take place on our farm, either to ourselves or a loved one,” Mr Brown continued.

“Every day brings risk for a farmer, from working with unpredictable livestock to high pressured equipment, and we need to be constantly aware of that, taking a moment to think about the safest way to get the job completed.

“It only takes a spilt second for a life changing fatality or injury to happen, and too many farmers have been seconds or inches away from a devastating accident which would have left a farming family and community totally heartbroken.

“We need improvement on farm safety to happen much quicker to prevent more tragic farm accidents.

“Everyone has a role to play to ensure no more farming families have to experience the untimely death of a loved one on farm.