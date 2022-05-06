Farmtrac tractors prove popular in the UK

Steven Haynes, tractor sales manager for Reesink Agriculture, explains: “Dealers are finding there is a growing market for great value for money tractors that focus on the core elements the customer needs, rather than being over burdened with more complicated electronic features.”

The term ‘compact but mighty’ is often used in conjunction with the Farmtrac compact tractor range and that’s because its design focuses on packing each model with performance possibilities without overcomplicating the issue.

A powerful engine and world-class components including tranmissions designed and produced by Carraro and hydraulic systems from MITA are matched with simple design, logically laid out controls and easy to view instruments. This potent combination has given Farmtrac the reputation among dealers and customers for having all the power and technology needed to get the job done but for being easy to operate at the same time.

The popularity of the brand with dealers and customers has been unprecedented, continues Steven: “We knew the all-electric FT25G, which spearheads the range, would have a good launch but it’s grown expotentially over the last two years and we’ve seen demand outstrip supply.”