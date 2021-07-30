Fat bulls selling to £1730 at Enniskillen Mart

In the bullock ring lightweights selling from 220p to 271p Charolais 390kg at £1060.

Medium weights selling from 210 to 269p for a Charolais 408kg at £1100.

Heavy lots selling from 200 to 247p for a Limousin 510kg at £1260 and up to £1470 per head.

Bullocks

Eniskillen producer Charolais 390kg at £1060, Charolais 408kg at £1100, Charolais 400kg at £1050, Charolais 512kg at £1260, Charolais 502kg at £1200, Rosslea producer Charolais 428kg at £1090, Charolais 470kg at £1170, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 486kg at £1180, Charolais 544kg at £1290, Limousin 558kg at £1290, Tempo producer Charolais 490kg at £1180, Kesh producer Charolais 550kg at £1310, Charolais 588kg at £1350 and Dungannon producer Charolais 616kg at £1430, Limousin 600kg at £1390, Belgian Blue 614kg at £1410.

Weanlings

In the weanling ring bullocks sold from 720 to 1120 for a Charolais 381kg, heifers sold from £650 to £1120 for a Charolais 431kg.

Ruling prices

Enniskillen producer 381kg Charolais steer at £1120, 431kg Charolais heifer at £1120, 370kg Charolais steer at £1080, 411kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 335kg Limousin heifer at £900, Newtownbutler producer 339kg Charolais bull at £930, 332kg Charolais heifer at £820, 329kg Charolais steer at £980, 256kg Charolais heifer at £770, 381kg Charolais steer at £1120, 353kg Belgian Blue bull at £950, Kinawley producer 476kg Charolais steer at £1110, 420kg Limousin steer at £900, 313kg Charolais steer at £870, Lisnaskea producer 339kg Charolais steer at £910, 365kg Charolais steer at £1040, Derrylin producer 315kg Charolais steer at £770, 329kg Limousin bull at £780, Kesh producer 300kg Charolais heifer at £820, 388kg Hereford bull at £850, 321kg Limousin heifer at £810, Fivemiletown producer 368kg Charolais steer at £1040, 321kg Charolais steer at £950, 366kg Charolais steer at £950, 349kg Charolais steer at £930, Clogher producer 299kg Simmental heifer at £800, 347kg Simmental heifer at £860, 292kg Limousin steer at £840, 400kg Simmental bull at £960, 311kg Limousin heifer at £770, Tempo producer 318kg Charolais steer at £930, 395kg Charolais steer at £1020, 337kg Charolais heifer at £890, Florencecourt producer 275kg Charolais heifer at £790, 342kg Limousin steer at £920, 319kg Limousin heifer at £800, 306kg Limousin heifer at £790 and Drumquinn producer 316kg Charolais heifer at £860, 320kg Limousin heifer at £790, 345kg Charolais heifer at £950, 333kg Charolais heifer at £920.

Calves

Derrygonelly produce Charolais bull at £400, Friesian bull at £135, Irvinestown producer Belgian Blue bull at £400, Letterbreen producer Belgian Blue bull at £390, Belgian Blue bull at £365, Trillick producer Simmental bull at £365, Monea producer Limousin heifer at £350, Derrylin producer Belgian Blue bull at £350, Belgian Blue bull at £320, Maguiresbridge producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £335, Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue heifer at £320 and Lisnaskea producer Charolais heifer at £350, Friesian bull £120.

Suckler cows

Kesh producer Limousin cow with bull at £1840, Charolais cow with bull at £1540, Lack producer Hereford cow with bull at £1610, Aberdeen Angus cow with heifer at £1580, Aberdeen Angus cow with bull at £1490, Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with heifer at £1590, Charolais cow with heifer at £1530, Charolais bull at £1460, Kinawley producer Charolais cow with bull at £1590, Pettigo producer Limousin cow with bull at £1510 and Dungannon producer Shetland bull at £1600.

Heifers

Beef lots sold to 208-250ppk paid for a 628kg Charolais at £1570.

Light weights sold from 205-264ppk for a 400kg Charolais at £1060.

Florencecourt producer Charolais 620kg at £1570, Charolais 580kg at £1340, Ballinamallard producer Charolais 590kg at £1380, Tempo producer Charolais 480kg at £1190, Charolais 460kg at £1110, Charolais450k at £1100, Rosslea producer Charolais 500kg at £1170 and Magheraveely producer Charolais 460kg at £1060, Charolais 410kg at £1040.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to 120-195ppk paid for a 740kg Limousin at £1440 and to a top price of at £1440.

Lighter weights from 108-125ppk paid for a 494kg Charolais at £1100.

Friesian cows from 78-149ppk for a 600kg Friesian at £900.

Fat bulls from 130-153ppk paid for a 1134kg Charolais at £1730.